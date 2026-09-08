Cardiff still winless as Stoke force draw in Welsh capital

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Cardiff’s winless start to the season continued as Stoke held on for a 1-1 draw and their first away point since January in the Welsh capital.

Stoke had hope of an away-day success after a run of nine straight Sky Bet Championship defeats when Ben Johnson scored midway through the first half.

But the Potters came under fierce pressure in the second half and Joel Colwill’s headed home for Cardiff hosts who hit a post three times.

The draw – Cardiff’s fourth in six games – was enough to take the Bluebirds out of the relegation zone, while Stoke slip to 15th.

Krystian Bielik was named in the Cardiff starting line-up after being involved in a physical altercation with a fan at Portsmouth on Saturday.

The incident is currently the subject of an investigation by Hampshire Police.

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy had urged supporters and players to stay calm after a tricky start and two successive defeats that had dropped them into the relegation zone.

Stoke had been boosted by back-to-back home wins but their form on the road was dire, with no wins in 11 games.

Ollie Tanner had two chances in the space of 60 seconds for the Bluebirds.

A slick interchange of passes between Tanner, Jack Moylan and Yousef Salech allowed the winger space and his shot from 20 yards struck the base of a post.

Stoke escaped again immediately as goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, under pressure from Salech, sent his clearing kick straight to Tanner, who failed to find an empty net from a tight angle.

Robert Bozenik skewed Stoke’s first opening wide, but the Potters were ahead after Tanner failed to convert at the far post.

Bozenik played the ball over the top of the Cardiff defence and Johnson profited from some weak defending to open his account on a season-long loan from Ipswich.

George Hirst forced Nathan Trott to shovel his effort from 20 yards, and the Cardiff goalkeeper had to react again to hold Justin Devenny’s deflected shot.

Good chances came thick and fast at the start of the second half after Moylan fired straight at Johansson.

Hirst was clean through but he lacked conviction approaching Trott and the goalkeeper saved with his legs.

Tanner then burst away after dispossessing Luke Graham, but Ben Wilmot came to Stoke’s rescue with a brilliant block that earned him high-fives all round.

Colwill met Chris Willock’s cross after 63 minutes to broke Stoke’s resistance, looping a header on to a post and past Johansson.

The same combination almost paid dividends for Cardiff moments later when another Colwill header thumped off a post.

Salech had two clear-cut chances late on and Moylan struck the goal frame in stoppage time as Cardiff were frustrated.

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