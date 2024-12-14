Cardiff suffer late heartbreak to leave with a draw at Stoke

Stoke captain Ben Gibson atoned for his own goal with a last-gasp equaliser in their 2-2 draw against fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff.

Gibson had put into his own net as the Bluebirds came from behind at the bet365 Stadium to come within seconds of recording their first away win since April.

But they were made to settle for a point that at least lifted them out of the relegation zone as both teams’ winless runs extended to seven games.

Eric Bocat’s ball over the top gave Stoke top scorer Tom Cannon a second-minute sight of goal, but he could not finish from a tight angle after going around Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Then came a big opportunity for Cardiff after 13 minutes when Callum O’Dowda’s low ball ran through to Andy Rinomhota whose shot was comfortably saved by Viktor Johansson.

The Bluebirds were made to rue that missed chance when Stoke took the lead in the 17th minute as Moran finished into the roof of the net after Alnwick could only push Million Manhoef’s shot from outside the area into his path.

Cardiff drew level in the 32nd minute when Tatsuki Seko headed Chris Willock’s cross out as far as Joe Ralls and his volley was deflected through for the unattended Anwar El Ghazi to tap in at the back post.

Willock then bent an effort from 25 yards over after he had been allowed to advance a long way before Lewis Koumas shot wide after robbing Rinomhota of possession in the Bluebirds’ area.

The teams went into half-time all square, but Manhoef had a chance to restore Stoke’s lead seven minutes into the second half when his effort was saved by Alnwick after his initial shot had been blocked.

Cardiff then came within a whisker of completing the turnaround in the 55th minute when Calum Chambers’ cross was cleared straight to Yakou Meite whose volley into the ground came back off the bar.

The Bluebirds did go ahead in the 72nd minute when Willock’s shot was beaten away by Johansson only for the rebound to bounce off the luckless Gibson and into his own net.

The visitors came close to sealing the points when Manolis Siopis fizzed a low drive wide with two minutes left.

It looked like a vital victory for Omer Riza’s side was safe when Alnwick did brilliantly to save from Emre Tezgel after Ben Wilmot had headed Seko’s ball into the box back across.

But Alnwick quickly went from hero to zero with Gibson moving in the opposite direction as the Stoke captain headed into an empty net after the Cardiff stopper came and missed Lynden Gooch’s free-kick.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

