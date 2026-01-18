Cardiff swept aside by Exeter in European Rugby Challenge Cup

Exeter demolished Cardiff 31-0 at Sandy Park to finish in third place in Pool Three of the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout phase, making their clash in Devon a tussle for securing the best possible tie for the round of 16.

Back row Ethan Roots inspired Exeter to victory by making significant impact on both sides of the ball, reflecting a dominant physical display from the hosts.

The Chiefs were out of sight by half-time after Bachuki Tchumbadze ran in two tries and Joseph Dweba crossed for a third to build a 19-0 lead.

Cardiff had selected an under-strength team and paid the price as Julian Heaven and Paul Brown-Bampoe claimed further touch downs to complete the rout.

Victory continues a resurgent season for Exeter, who sit third in the Gallagher PREM and are fancied to go deep in the Challenge Cup.