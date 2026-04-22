Cardiff takeover by Ospreys owners collapses

The proposed takeover of Cardiff Rugby by the owners of the Ospreys has collapsed, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed.

Y11 Sport and Media, which owns the Swansea-based Ospreys, had been named as the preferred bidder to purchase Cardiff from the WRU, raising questions about the future of both regions amid plans to cut the number of men’s professional teams from four to three.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the WRU said it had “jointly agreed” with Y11 that the group would withdraw from the bidding process following “constructive discussions”.

Cardiff will remain under WRU ownership “for now and until it makes commercial and strategic sense to revisit this decision”, the governing body said.

The deal had been at the centre of a legal challenge launched earlier this year by Swansea Council, which argued the proposed sale breached competition law and undermined the WRU’s own restructuring process.

The council claimed the WRU had moved to strike a direct agreement with Y11 within weeks of committing to an open tender process, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.

Council leader Rob Stewart said at the time that the authority had been left with no choice but to act.

The council also warned that the deal could have led to the Ospreys ceasing to operate as a professional regional team after the 2026/27 season.

“If this deal proceeds then the Ospreys will cease to exist as a professional regional team at the end of the 2026/27 season, based on what we’ve been told,” Cllr Stewart said.

The WRU had previously taken Cardiff Rugby into its ownership after rescuing the club from administration in April 2025 at a reported cost of around £9 million.

Despite the collapse of the Y11 deal, the union reiterated that its wider plans for restructuring remain unchanged.

‘Calmness’

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: “We know we need to move to three clubs, nothing has changed there, for both financial and performance reasons and so we can invest in the right way in our pathway to ensure the future of the game.

“But this move brings stability to the system where it is needed and a calmness and assuredness to our plans for the future.”