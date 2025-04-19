Cardiff turn to Aaron Ramsey after sacking Omer Riza

Aaron Ramsey has been given the task of trying to save Cardiff from relegation after manager Omer Riza was sacked on Saturday.

The Bluebirds parted company with Riza after a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Good Friday left them 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship, one point from safety.

Club statement

A statement from the Welsh club read: “Cardiff City FC can confirm that a decision has been taken to relieve Omer Riza of his duties as first team manager.

“Aaron Ramsey will lead the club for the remaining three games of the Sky Bet Championship season, beginning with Monday’s match at home to Oxford United.

“Chris Gunter, Joe Ralls, Tom Hutton and Matthew Bloxham will join Aaron in the technical area.

“We’d like to thank Omer for his passion and effort during his time as Cardiff City manager and wish him the very best for his next steps in the game.”

Riza took over from the sacked Erul Bulut in September after Cardiff had made their worst start to a season for 94 years with one point from six games.

After a promising start with an upturn in results, Riza’s interim appointment was made permanent until the end of the season.

Nose-dived

But Cardiff have nose-dived since the start of February, winning only twice in that time and are currently bottom of the Championship form table.

Riza angered Cardiff fans earlier this week when he accused “a lot of them” of being “clueless” in their criticism of him and the team.

Wales captain Ramsey rejoined his hometown club Cardiff in the summer of 2023 after a distinguished career with Arsenal and Juventus.

Ramsey is currently sidelined by injury, having had surgery on a damaged hamstring last month.

Cardiff conclude their campaign with home games against Oxford and West Brom and an away game at Norwich on the final day of the season on May 3.

