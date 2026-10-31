Cardiff undone by hat-trick of headers in defeat at Wolves

Press Association Sport Reporters

Headed goals from Fer Lopez, Adam Armstrong and Ladislav Krejci helped Wolves beat Cardiff 3-0 in the Sky Bet Championship at Molineux.

Cesar Peixoto’s side gave themselves the platform for victory by scoring twice in the first 15 minutes.

Wolves made it four games unbeaten and back-to-back wins without conceding, ending Cardiff’s three-match unbeaten run.

The home side threatened first when a first-time low drive from Jordan James was tipped around the post by goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

Cardiff replied with a curling effort from Chris Willock that Jose Sa had to palm behind.

Wolves gained a 10th-minute lead when Lopez dived full-length to get his head to Hugo Bueno’s clever chip over the defence, the ball bouncing before the Spaniard sent it beyond Trott into the net. It was Lopez’s sixth Championship goal of the season.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when the unmarked Armstrong exploited the freedom of the penalty area to head home Rafiki Said’s cross.

Cardiff midfielder Jack Moylan fired straight at Sa after an awful pass out by Yerson Mosquera, who then slipped trying to atone for his error.

There was a two-minute delay just before the half-hour mark due to a medical issue in the crowd.

James went off injured in the 36th minute after twice receiving treatment to be replaced by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Haiti international Bellegarde carved out the next chance but his cross just evaded the lunging Marshall Munetsi and Said.

Trott gifted Wolves the chance of a third goal when his pass to Will Fish was easily intercepted by Said, but the winger could only fire straight at the Cardiff goalkeeper.

Sa was called upon again in first-half added time to block Ollie Tanner’s volley from Willock’s cross.

Cardiff twice threatened again through Joel Colwill soon after the restart, but after arriving in dangerous positions, he fired straight at Sa on both occasions.

Wolves appeared to put the game beyond the visitors in the 58th minute, Ladislav Krejci rising to send a towering glancing header into the far corner of the net from Kieran Trippier’s corner.

Any chance of a Cardiff comeback appeared to vanish when Sa smothered Alex Robertson’s firm drive.

Wolves had three more chances to add to the scoreline but Bellegarde and substitute Rodrigo Gomes (twice) fired off target.

Cardiff briefly came more into the game in the latter stages.

Yousef Salech’s header was fumbled against the post by Sa and Joel Colwill stabbed the rebound wide.

The visitors had the ball in the net in the 79th minute but Moylan was offside when he tapped home, after Sa saved Joel Colwill’s shot from the edge of the box.