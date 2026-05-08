Cardiff well beaten in URC clash in Glasgow

Two tries from hooker Jonny Matthews helped Glasgow to a 40-17 home victory over Cardiff and top spot in the URC.

Glasgow scored six tries to take advantage of the Stormers’ 38-38 draw in Ulster to take a two-point lead at the summit.

Number eight Jack Dempsey powered over to open the scoring after 19 minutes and skipper Kyle Steyn soon spotted a gap in the Cardiff defence to race through.

Cardiff replied when Josh Adams, making his first appearance since sustaining an injury in the Six Nations, burst over following a tap and Callum Sheedy added the extras to make it 14-7.

The Warriors stretched away as Matthews benefited from two rolling mauls either side of the break, with George Horne making it four successful conversions.

Replacement prop Danny Southworth gave Cardiff hope by bursting over from close range.

But tries from Patrick Schickerling and Kyle Rowe, plus an Ollie Smith conversion, ensured that Jacob Beetham’s last-minute try was no more than a Cardiff consolation.

The visitors slipped to seventh, with Ulster climbing above them.