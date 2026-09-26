Cardiff win Welsh derby at Scarlets

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff came out on top in the first Welsh derby of the season with a 21-15 victory at Scarlets.

The pivotal moment came late in the second half when full-back Blair Murray’s kick was deemed to have gone out on the full after hitting the touchline, confirmed by the television match official.

Cardiff took full advantage of the offensive position they were handed with Evan Lloyd diving over for the game’s fifth and final try.

Joe Roberts had given Scarlets, for whom vice-captain Ryan Elias made his 200th appearance, a sixth-minute lead before Dan Thomas was driven over from a maul.

Murray’s individual try put the hosts ahead again but Taine Basham touched down to give Cardiff a 14-12 half-time lead.

Scarlets regained the advantage with Joe Hawkins’ penalty before Lloyd had the final, decisive say.

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