Press Association Sport Staff

Cardiff saw their chances of registering their first away win disappear after Norwich came from behind to beat the Bluebirds 2-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries went behind just after the break when Yousef Salech got on the end of a free-kick from deep but the visitors were quickly back on level terms as Paris Maghoma scored for the fourth game running.

And it did not take them long to score what proved to be the winner, with Mathias Kvistgaarden tapping home on 68 minutes after his penalty had been kept out by Nathan Trott.

Cardiff performed gamely all afternoon but were unable to get the equaliser their gutsy performance probably deserved.

Both sides knocked the ball around neatly in an evenly-contested first half, with the visitors creating the better chances.

With just three minutes on the clock home keeper Dan Grimshaw did well to tip a beautifully-struck Rubin Colwill free-kick over while the Cardiff skipper went even closer midway through the half. This time a move that ran the length of the pitch ended with the big midfielder clipping the crossbar with an effort from just outside the ‘D’.

Norwich launched plenty of promising attacks of their own, but they generally lacked any penetration and Andre Brooks’ close-range effort into the side netting on 25 minutes was the closest they came to breaking the deadlock in the opening period.

Cardiff took a little over two minutes to get their noses in front after the break as Alex Robertson’s inswinging free-kick to the back post was missed by home defence and Salech was on hand to stroke the ball into the bottom corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Norwich responded well and should have been back on level terms on the hour mark when Anthony Musuba bore down on goal from the left only to screw his shot horribly wide.

But the home faithful did not have to wait long for an equaliser. On 62 minutes the visitors unwisely left Maghoma with some space on the edge of the area and the in-form midfielder curled a delightful shot beyond the reach of Trott and into the far corner.

The momentum was now very much with the Canaries and they completed a swift turnaround by going ahead from the spot in the 68th minute. Ronan Kpakio was penalised for bring down Brooks as he made his way to the byline and although Trott saved Kvistgaarden’s penalty, the Danish striker had no problem converting the rebound to make it 2-1.

Salech had a header rightly ruled out for offside as Cardiff sought a response while at the other end substitutes Lucien Mahovo and Jovon Makama were both inches away from stretching Norwich’s lead.

Cardiff top scorer Jack Moylan was foiled by a good stop from Grimshaw late on as the home side notched up another win.