Cardiff’s Cam on rugby’s ups and downs

Simon Thomas

Cam Winnett is still only 23 but he has already experienced his fair share of highs and lows on his rugby journey.

After playing just a dozen or so games for Cardiff Rugby, he was fast tracked into the Wales squad for the 2024 Six Nations and ended up starting all five games in the Championship at full-back.

A summer tour of Australia and an autumn series followed, with no-one starting more Tests for the Welsh national team than he did that year, nine in all.

However, he hasn’t figured in an international for some 18 months now and wasn’t included in Steve Tandy’s extended squad for this summer’s fixtures.

By his own admission, it’s been a season of ups and downs for him as he has sought fitness and form.

But over the past couple of months, he has really started firing again as he’s helped Cardiff reach the URC play-offs for the first time.

Now he has a huge quarter-final clash against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town to look forward to, with the Welsh club hoping to repeat last weekend’s Arms Park victory over the South Africans which secured a top eight finish.

Reflecting on everything that has happened to him over the last couple of years, Winnett feels it has all helped him grow as a player and a person.

“I guess I have experienced so much in terms of getting into the Wales team, getting dropped, injuries and I am only 23,” said the Rhondda product.

“I have taken it all in my stride and I think I will be a better player for it.

“I am obviously still young, still developing, still learning, but I definitely think I have matured.

“It all happened so fast with Wales. It was a big jump. I tried to take it with both hands and I loved my time playing up there.

“Obviously, there was always going to be a drop off in the way I was going.

“I am still hungry to get back in there with Wales. That’s what I want to push for.

“I am going to keep knocking at the door, but Cardiff comes first. That’s where my head is at. I want to help the team as much as I can.”

It’s been a different kind of season for Winnett this time around.

Last term, he was just about the busiest man in the business. He figured in no fewer than 24 matches for club and country, with his consistency seeing him pick up the URC Ironman award for racking up more minutes than anyone else in the competition.

Remarkably, he started all 18 league fixtures and was on the field for all but 13 minutes of the regular season.

By comparison, this campaign has been a bit less hectic for him, with 14 starts in all competitions.

“It’s been an up and down season,” he acknowledges.

“I had an injury in the autumn and then, around Christmas time, I probably struggled to get my form.

“It was mentally challenging after the injury trying to get back to form. I was probably being tough on myself in terms of executing and whatever.

“You beat yourself up and that’s when you make even more mistakes. But I have learnt from that and I will be better from it.

“I feel now like I am getting back to where I was before the autumn. I am just going back to basics and enjoying my days at Cardiff.

“It’s definitely made me a better player and I’m in a better head space now to go on and push again.”

Play-offs

As for the club’s historic achievement, the No 15 said: “The aim from the start of the season was to reach the play-offs.

“We just missed out last year, so it’s great to get there this time.”

It’s been a special season for Winnett in one other respect as he has got to work with his idol Leigh Halfpenny who has been on board as Cardiff’s kicking coach, as well as being part of the playing squad.

Wales great Halfpenny is hanging up his boots at the end of the campaign and made his final appearance at the Arms Park during the victory over the Stormers last weekend.

He received a standing ovation when he came on as a late replacement and somewhat fittingly it was Winnett he took over from, with the pair sharing a touching moment as their paths crossed.

Tribute

It was a case of the young apprentice paying his own personal tribute to the master.

“Probably my first memory of rugby was the 2013 Lions tour where Leigh had Player of the Series,” recalls Winnett.

“From there, I always looked up to him.

“I watched him a lot growing up and I definitely idolised him. He had a big effect on me then and he is on me now.

“I’ve been lucky enough to train with him and play with him and it’s nice. Sharing the pitch with him in training sessions has been gold for me, to be honest.

“We work together often and he has definitely improved my kicking and my knowledge of the game. He’s also helped me a lot with positioning, timing and scanning and pushed me to that next step of defence.

“In terms of my kicking, catching, defensive play, all of it, he comes up and gives me little tips whenever I need them.

“He’s an awesome bloke, a legend. I talk to him every day and if I need anything he’s there to help.

“For someone who has achieved as much as he has in the game, he is very down to earth and humble. I would like to be like that as well. He’s just a really nice guy, a lovely bloke.”