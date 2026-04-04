Cardiff’s Challenge Cup hopes ended by Benetton

Benetton battled past a spirited Cardiff 38-35 at Stadio Monigo to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The Italians – who had topped their pool with four straight wins – raced into an early when Tommaso Menoncello scored inside seven seconds after the bouncing kick-off was not claimed before Jacob Umaga cut through the visitors’ defence to make it 14-0 in the third minute.

Cardiff eventually sparked into life when captain Liam Belcher barged over following a lineout carry. Benetton, though, soon came again following a tap penalty to put Thomas Gallo through before Samoa fly-half Umaga ran in his second try of the afternoon in the 15th minute.

Cardiff rallied when full-back Jacob Beetham crashed over from close range, but a sustained spell of pressure brought Benetton a fourth try through Onisi Ratave before Alun Lawrence’s converted score reduced the deficit to 33-21 at half-time.

Benetton made another fast start in the second half as Menoncello swiftly went over after a break down the right, but Ellis Bevan was fed by Lawrence to get Cardiff in again. Umaga was shown a yellow card for his late no-arms tackle on the Cardiff number eight in the build-up.

Beetham gave Cardiff hope with another try in the 55th after picking off a stray pass, with Callum Sheedy converting to bring the gap down to three points. Cardiff pressed during the closing stages, with Rhys Barratt just held up and Rory Thornton not able to get over the line as Benetton held out.