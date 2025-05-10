Cardiff’s hopes of maiden play-off place dented by Bulls defeat

Cardiff’s hopes of securing a maiden appearance in the United Rugby Championship play-offs will go down to the wire following a 45-21 defeat to Bulls in Pretoria.

Sitting fifth heading into the final two rounds, tough assignments against Bulls and Stormers in South Africa, the game was over for Cardiff by half-time as the home side ran in four tries.

After an early Johan Goosen penalty, Harold Vorster, Wilco Louw, Canan Moodie all crossed, with Goosen and Keagan Johannes (twice) converting, to put Bulls 24-0 ahead just past the first-quarter mark.

Bonus-point try

Cameron Hanekom secured the bonus-point try for Bulls, Johannes again adding the extras, before the break and Sebastian de Klerk’s converted score early in the second half extended their lead.

Cardiff got on the board through Alex Mann, with Ben Thomas adding the extras and, after De Klerk’s second try of the game, Teddy Williams and Gabe Hamer-Webb crossed late on, Thomas converting both.

The Welsh side must now hope other results go their way and may also need to beat Stormers on Friday to guarantee a top-eight finish.

