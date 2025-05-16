Cardiff’s play-off hopes dashed by late penalty in Cape Town

Cardiff’s hopes of snatching a United Rugby Championship play-off place were cruelly dashed as they lost 34-24 to the Stormers in Cape Town as both sides ended with 14 men.

Matt Sherratt’s side appeared on course to secure the two losing bonus points that could have kept their season alive after replacement hooker Dafydd Hughes’ late try, crucially converted by Callum Sheedy, reduced the deficit to 31-24.

But Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s penalty in the closing moments extended the Stormers’ lead to 34-24 – more than seven points – and Cardiff were left with just one losing bonus point through their four tries.

Outscored

Cardiff, for whom victory at the DHL Stadium would have secured a top-eight finish, were outscored by five tries to four and a tough task was made even harder when try-scorer Danny Southworth was sent off in the first half.

Stormers full-back Damian Willemse was shown a red card in the second, with both players guilty of dangerous, head-high tackles.

The South Africans, beaten only once at home all season, had already secured their play-off spot and wings Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg both went over twice before second row Connor Evans’ late effort.

Cardiff, who had briefly led in the first half after Southworth had crashed over, scored further tries through wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and centre Harri Millard before Hughes’ late score proved in vain.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

