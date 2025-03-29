Cardiff’s play-off hopes hit as Benetton claim victory with late penalty

Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship play-off hopes suffered a setback after a late 20-19 defeat to Benetton at Stadio Monigo.

Having ended their four-game winless run in the competition by beating Lions at home last week, Cardiff seemed on course for back-to-back victories until Tomas Albornoz’s 76th-minute penalty boosted the Italian side’s own top-eight prospects.

Tries from James Botham and Ellis Bevan, Callum Sheedy converting both, which sandwiched an Albornoz penalty had Cardiff 14-3 ahead with just under a quarter of the game gone.

But Albornoz converted his own score before Benetton were awarded a penalty try on the stroke of half-time following some sustained pressure to lead 17-14.

Evan Lloyd bundled over with 13 minutes left to give Cardiff the lead once more only for Albornoz to kick the decisive penalty late on.

Benetton climbed into seventh place following a fifth victory in their last seven matches, level on points with Edinburgh and Cardiff, who are now ninth.

