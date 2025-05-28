Cardiff’s Ronan Kpakio, 18, earns surprise Wales call-up after one league start

Cardiff defender Ronan Kpakio has received a shock Wales call-up after making just one league start for the Bluebirds.

The right-back – who only turned 18 on Sunday and has captained Wales several times at youth level – has been named in Craig Bellamy’s 27-strong squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Kpakio signed his first professional contract last July and made his Cardiff debut in the Carabao Cup a month later.

His first Sky Bet Championship appearance came as a second-half substitute against Sheffield United in December, but he missed several months of the season after having leg surgery in January.

He made his full league debut for Cardiff at Norwich on the final day of the campaign.

Training camp

Kpakio and Charlie Crew have both been included by boss Bellamy after featuring in last week’s Wales training camp in Cardiff and Spain.

Leeds midfielder Crew spent the second half of the season on loan at Doncaster and helped Rovers to League Two title success.

The 18-year-old won his first cap in a friendly against Gibraltar last summer.

Key pair Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson return to the international fold after missing Wales’ opening two World Cup qualifiers in March through injury.

Captain Aaron Ramsey remains unavailable after undergoing hamstring surgery in March.

The recently-retired Joe Allen, Kai Andrews and Tom Lawrence are absent after being involved against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia two months ago.

Wales currently sit second in Group J after beating Kazakhstan 3-1 at home and drawing 1-1 in North Macedonia.

The Dragons host group minnows Liechtenstein on June 6 and play Belgium in Brussels three days later.

Group favourites Belgium have yet to begin their campaign, having been involved in Nations League action in March.

Wales squad

K Darlow (Leeds), D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Dasilva (Coventry), C Roberts (Burnley), R Kpakio (Cardiff), B Davies (Tottenham), C Mepham (Sunderland, on loan from Bournemouth), B Cabango (Swansea), J Rodon (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), C Crew (Doncaster, on loan from Leeds), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Rennes), O Cooper (Swansea), H Wilson (Fulham), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Nantes, on loan from Huddersfield), L Cullen (Swansea), N Broadhead (Ipswich), L Koumas (Stoke, on loan from Liverpool), R Matondo (Hannover, on loan from Rangers), K Moore (Sheff Utd), M Harris (Oxford), B Johnson (Tottenham), D James (Leeds).

