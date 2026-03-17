Cardiff’s title bid dented by loss to Wycombe

Ten-man Cardiff’s League One title hopes suffered a further blow as two goals in the space of five minutes late on helped Wycombe to a 2-0 win in the Welsh capital.

Goals from substitutes Andre Vidigal in the 79th and then Cauley Woodrow in the 84th earned the Chairboys a victory which took them to within two points of the play-off places.

It also condemned the Bluebirds to back-to-back home defeats as they fell five points behind leaders Lincoln.

The visitors shut up shop in the first half to contain the title chasers and then pressed hard in the second thanks to their extra man.

Cardiff lost centre-back Gabriel Osho in the 43rd minute after referee Carl Brook showed him a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Ewan Henderson near the centre circle.

The home side had the best chance of the first half after Rubin Colwill had conjured up some magic in the box and crossed to Omari Kellyman four yards out, but he somehow managed to miss the target.

Wycombe hit them on the break thereafter and Vidigal raced onto a through ball from Aaron Morley to score the opener before Woodrow headed home after a free-kick to seal the points.