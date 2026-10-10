Cardiff’s winning start ends with defeat at Leinster

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff suffered their first defeat of the United Rugby Championship season as Leinster punished an early yellow card to claim a 29-5 victory in Dublin.

After opening wins over Scarlets and Zebre, the Blue and Blacks were restricted to a Mason Grady try as the defending champions marked their return to the redeveloped Laya Arena with five touchdowns.

Cardiff improved after the interval but could not turn sustained territory into points, leaving Ireland without a bonus point.

Hugo Keenan opened the scoring after nine minutes, chasing and gathering his own kick down the left.

The visitors then lost scrum-half Aled Davies to the sin bin for handling in a ruck near his own line. Leinster took advantage, with Jimmy O’Brien and Jack Conan crossing within two minutes.

Despite being a player down, Cardiff responded through Callum Sheedy’s quick thinking. The fly-half caught Leinster off guard with a cross-field kick from a penalty, allowing Grady to collect and score in the corner.

However, O’Brien’s second try secured Leinster’s bonus point before half-time, with Sam Prendergast converting for a 22-5 lead.

Cardiff enjoyed greater possession and territory after the restart but lacked the accuracy to breach the home defence.

Their clearest opportunity came when Taine Basham intercepted a loose pass and raced away, only for Keenan to recover and make a saving tackle.

Basham, a late replacement for Taulupe Faletau, again impressed with his carrying. Faletau’s comeback from the shoulder injury suffered in March was delayed after Cardiff opted against risking him.

Jamie Osborne completed the scoring late on, powering over before Prendergast added the conversion.

Cardiff now face Northampton away in the Champions Cup on Sunday, October 18, before hosting Sharks five days later, leaving a tight turnaround as they consider when to bring Faletau back into action following his lengthy injury absence.