Catherine Zeta-Jones refuses to appear on Welcome To Wrexham

Nation.Cymru staff

Catherine Zeta-Jones has explained why she has turned down appearing on Welcome To Wrexham, despite being asked several times.

The Hollywood superstar, who appeared on Heart Radio with hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, was asked about the mega-successful football documentary centred around Wrexham AFC.

The actress explained her turning down Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac had nothing to do with Wrexham, just that her loyalties lie firmly with Swansea City AFC.

She said: “I wasn’t asked once I was asked many times. But it’s really hard to explain to Americans that I’m from Swansea and I was brought up with Swansea City. My uncle Bobby was director of the Swans when John Toshack took us to the Premiership.

“I was in the front seat of the parade. I have been a lifelong Swansea city fan. I can’t go to Wrexham. I can’t even go to Wrexham to tell them how much I love Swansea. I think they would throw bricks at me in the street.

Jamie Theakston then mentioned that Cardiff were the Swans’ real rivals, the

“That’s way too close. I’m saying nothing about Cardiff,” she grinned.

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on the radio show to publicise her new Prime Video action series where she turns hitwoman to battle The Seven Demons.

The Welsh superstar has to take out a group of hitmen before they get to her in Kill Jackie – with pictures from the upcoming drama just released.

Zeta-Jones plays Jackie Price in the revenge thriller which will be released on Prime in multiple territories, including the UK.

A retired drug smuggler, Jackie thinks she has escaped her dangerous past. That notion is quickly dispelled when she discovers The Seven Demons, a group of elite hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Jackie sets out to take them down, one by one, before they can complete their mission.

The series is based on the novel The Price You Pay by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen. He is a consultant on the series, which was co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth (Gangs of London), Peter Lawson (John Wick) and Damon Thomas (Killing Eve). The series has Zeta-Jones in the lead, whereas the book had a male protagonist, Jack.

From the creatives behind ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Gangs of London’, ‘Kill Jackie’ is an eight-part series co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures and co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth (‘Gangs of London’), Peter Lawson (‘John Wick’) and Damon Thomas (‘Killing Eve’).

Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures are producing the eight-part series, which launches later this year.

Here are some of the newly-released pics.

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