Ceri Holland feared injury would dash Euro 2025 dream

Wales vice-captain Ceri Holland feared her Euro 2025 dream was over after leaving the Nations League game against Denmark on a stretcher.

Holland was in tears after being injured in the closing stages of the April clash in Cardiff, with the physical pain of a collision that left her wearing a protective boot matched by the thought of missing the European Championship.

“I was very, very lucky. I probably felt the worse,” said Holland.

“With the Euros around the corner that’s what was on everyone’s minds.

“Those next 24 hours after the injury were tough, mentally they were very tough.

“Naturally you do fear the worst, but I was happy to be back with the team.

“I was waiting to see how long that injury would play out, you never know how your body’s going to react.

“But as soon as I got back on the pitch I thought I’d be ready and I’ve just continued to grow my fitness.”

Disaster

Losing Holland would have been a disaster for Wales ahead of their first major tournament in Switzerland.

The 27-year-old winger has become a pivotal part of Rhian Wilkinson’s history-making squad, being Angharad James’ deputy on the pitch as well as a regular provider of goals and assists.

Holland has scored seven goals in 43 appearances from her wide berth and her Wales development at international level has been replicated on the club stage in the Women’s Super League.

She recently signed a contract extension at Liverpool, for whom she has made over 100 appearances since joining in January 2021.

Bounced back

Holland bounced back from that Denmark injury to prove her fitness and insists Wales will not waste their Euros opportunity, despite being major outsiders in a group where England, France and the Netherlands possess plenty of tournament pedigree.

“I don’t think the outside world is expecting much from us, but within we know what we want,” Holland said ahead of Wales’ group against the Netherlands in Lucerne on Saturday.

“People can expect a really good footballing team. We showed in Nations League A that we can put performances on.

“We showed our in-possession identity and defensively, aside the Italy game (a 4-1 home defeat), we were really strong and had one of the best defensive records in our group.

“Maybe we needed to have that reality check. Who knows? But we’re ready and we owe it to ourselves because we’ve worked our whole careers for this moment.

“We’ll be giving it absolutely everything. To be in the best physical shape and the best mental space on that first day.

“We’ve got really high expectations in out group and that’s what we’ll see.”

