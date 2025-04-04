Ceri Holland injured as Wales slip to Nations League defeat by Denmark

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales fell to a 2-1 Nations League defeat against Denmark in Cardiff as injury to goalscorer Ceri Holland offered real concern ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Denmark, ranked 12th in the world and 19 places above Wales, led through Signe Bruun’s early strike after seven minutes but were pegged back before half-time by Holland.

Wales had a wonderful opportunity to take the lead as Hannah Cain bore down on goal in the 70th minute, only for goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard to win the one-on-one duel.

Denmark worked the same opening within 30 seconds and substitute Amelie Vangsgaard, who had squandered a clear-cut opening minutes earlier, slotted home past Olivia Clark in the Wales goal.

It ensured manager Rhian Wilkinson’s first home defeat in seven games since taking charge 14 months ago, and leaves Wales with just one point from three Nations League A matches ahead of the Euros in Switzerland.

There was greater concern for Wales after Holland went into a full-blooded 50-50 tackle in the final 10 minutes and came off worse.

The Liverpool winger was treated on the pitch before leaving on a stretcher visibly distraught.

Jess Fishlock was on the Wales bench with the record goalscorer having missed Seattle Reign’s NWSL game last weekend with a leg injury.

Cain and Rachel Rowe returned as Wilkinson made a total of five changes to the side which held top-six ranked nation Sweden in February.

Wales were well aware of the threat posed by Pernille Harder, once the world’s most expensive female footballer following her transfer from Wolfsburg to Chelsea in 2020.

Harder had grabbed a hat-trick when Denmark romped to a 5-1 Nations League win in Cardiff 18 months ago, and it took only seven minutes for the Bayern Munich forward to play a crucial part again.

Sara Holmgaard’s cross was touched into Bruun’s path by Harder and Clark was beaten by precision that found the bottom corner of her net.

Wales breathed a huge sigh of relief when Stine Ballisager headed Sofie Bredegaard’s corner goalwards and Sanne Troelsgaard hit the post from a few yards out.

The Wales defence resembled panic stations at times, but the Dragons equalised out of the blue after 34 minutes with their first attempt on target.

Rhiannon Roberts delivered a cross to the far post and Holland, taking it in her stride, cut back inside Bruun and lashed home with the help of a deflection off the falling Ballisager.

Wales defended superbly in the second half, but Vangsgaard made Cain pay for not taking her golden chance by accepting hers.

