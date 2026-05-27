Ceri Holland returns for final World Cup qualifiers

Mark Mansfield

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson has recalled Liverpool winger Ceri Holland as Cymru prepare to close their Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with fixtures against Montenegro and Czechia.

The squad is also boosted with the return from injury of goalkeeper Olivia Clark, midfielder Laura Hughes and utility player Lois Joel.

However, experienced defender and midfielder Hayley Ladd misses out through injury.

Wilkinson has named a 26 player squad as Wales look to finish their qualifying campaign strongly after already securing a play-off place for the 2027 tournament.

Cymru currently sit second in Group B1 on goal difference after taking maximum points from the previous international window with back to back wins over Albania.

The campaign resumes away to Montenegro in Podgorica on June 5 before Wales host group leaders Czechia at Cardiff City Stadium four days later in the final match of the group stage.

Although Wales are guaranteed a place in the play-offs, their final position in the group will determine seeding for the next stage as they continue to challenge Czechia for top spot.

The draw for rounds one and two of the play-offs will take place on June 18.

Among those included are youngsters Scarlett Hill and Elena Cole after impressing during April’s UEFA Women’s Under 19 European Championship qualifiers.

The squad includes players from clubs across Britain and overseas, with representation from Liverpool F.C. Women, Manchester United W.F.C., Manchester City W.F.C. and Melbourne City FC (women) among others.

Wilkinson will hope the return of several key players provides additional momentum as Wales attempt to finish the group phase strongly and carry form into the play-offs.