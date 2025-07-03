Cerys Matthews to show her support for Wales in Lucerne as special Wales fan bus arrives for Euro 2025

A specially branded Wales fan bus will arrive in Lucerne, Switzerland, today (Thursday 4 July) ahead of Wales’ first-ever match at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

Among those showing their support will be broadcaster and musician Cerys Matthews, who will present a special S4C-hosted celebration event, bringing Welsh pride and sporting spirit to the heart of Europe.

Located beside the official Wales fanzone, S4C – known as the The Home of Welsh Sport – will ensure a vibrant ‘home from home’ for fans during the tournament to celebrate and share the excitement of Cymru’s debut on the European stage.

With support from the Welsh Government, the special event, taking place the night before Wales kick off their EURO 2025 campaign, will feature performances by Reggae star Aleighcia Scott, singer Buddug, musician and West-End perfomer Mared Williams, and others.

Presented by Cerys Matthews, the evening celebrates Wales’ historic journey to the tournament and showcases the spirit, passion and talent of Welsh women both on and off the pitch.

Landmark moment

Cerys Matthews said: “Welsh culture is rooted in passion and pride — qualities that bring us together when we come together to support our national team across all sports.

“This tournament is historic, marking Cymru’r first major tournament in the women’s game. It’s the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and resilience from the team — and utterly inspirational.

“I’m so proud to be part of this journey, cheering on the team as they make history on the European stage.”

The Wales on Tour fan bus and event are all part of S4C’s AmdanHi campaign, which supports the Wales women’s team and aims to inspire more women and girls to take part in sports. DJ Molly Palmer, Mali Haf, harpist Nia Evans and others will perform and entertain supporters, while also creating content for S4C’s digital platforms.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re proud to be working with the Welsh Government to bring a true home from home to Switzerland – a place where fans can come together, celebrate, and show their support for Cymru as they make history at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

“This is a landmark moment for Welsh football and for women’s sport in Wales, and S4C is delighted to play a part in sharing that journey with fans at home and beyond. We’re proud of our long-standing commitment to Welsh football — from grassroots to the national teams — and through our AmdanHi campaign, we’re dedicated to backing Cymru and inspiring the next generation of players and supporters.”

World stage

Minister for Culture and Sport, Jack Sargeant, said: “This is a landmark moment for Welsh women’s football and it’s heartwarming to be able to play a part in bringing our unique Cymru spirit to Switzerland. S4C’s celebration event will showcase not just our sporting talent, but the rich cultural heritage that makes Wales so special on the world stage.

“The Wales on Tour fan bus, funded by our Welsh Government £1m Euro Partner Support Fund, represents our nation’s journey to this tournament – one built on determination, passion and breaking barriers. I hope our celebration will inspire the next generation of Welsh women to pursue their ambitions, whether on the football pitch or beyond, showing that Welsh talent and spirit can flourish anywhere. To paraphrase Catatonia, it’s times like this we’re especially thankful to be Welsh!”

Wales’ opening match against the Netherlands, will be live on S4C from 16:30, with kick-off at 17:00. All Wales matches will be broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer.

S4C is the only broadcaster showing women’s football live across all levels – from the Genero Premier Adran Division and the Genero Adran Trophy to the Welsh Cup and the national team.

Sioned Dafydd will front S4C’s coverage, along with expert analysis from Gwennan Harries and Owain Tudur Jones, with Dylan Ebenezer and commentator Nic Parry completing S4C’s presenting team.

In addition to the events taking place in Switzerland and broadcasts, award-winning poet Mererid Hopwood has collaborated with S4C and three other poets – Esyllt Angharad Lewis, Tegwen Bruce-Deans and Meleri Wyn Davies – to compose a series of special poems marking Wales’ journey in Euro 2025. The poems will be read on S4C’s social media platforms and will appear on screen during the tournament.

