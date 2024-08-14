Champions Cup and Challenge Cup to be shown on Premier Sports in UK and Ireland

Premier Sports have been announced as the new lead broadcaster for Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby in the UK and Ireland.

The three-year deal starts this season and will run until 2027, tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

Premier Sports succeed TNT Sports in the role, with them covering all 63 Champions Cup games, plus two EPCR Challenge Cup matches per round, two in the last-16 and all knockout fixtures from the quarter-finals onward.

It means, though, that English rugby supporters will require two separate subscriptions to follow their clubs on television throughout next term, given that TNT are broadcasters of the Gallagher Premiership.

It is understood that no Champions Cup or Challenge Cup matches will feature on terrestrial television in England – although the Champions Cup final could be an exception – with ITV and Channel 4 having shown games on an occasional basis during recent seasons.

A small number of matches will be broadcast in Welsh on S4C.

Dedicated channel

Premier Sports, meanwhile, are planning to create a dedicated rugby union channel as they increase coverage that already includes a substantial number of live United Rugby Championship and French Top 14 fixtures.

EPCR chief executive Jacques Raynaud said: “Premier Sports has huge ambition to become the home of club rugby in the UK and Ireland, along with their rights to Top 14 and URC competitions.

“Furthermore, we have been able to work with Premier Sports to ensure new fixture times for English clubs, avoiding clashes with Premier League football to maximise viewing.

“In addition to the match-day coverage, the creation of a 24/7 rugby channel represents a step-change in Premier Sports’ rugby coverage.”

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup kick off in early December, with the finals of both competitions being staged at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in May next year.

