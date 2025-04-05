Championship strugglers QPR and Cardiff play out goalless stalemate

QPR and Cardiff played out a goalless draw in a forgettable match between two struggling teams in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Welsh side remain third from bottom, while Rangers are now without a win in seven matches – a run which has included five defeats – and five points ahead of Saturday’s opponents in the table.

After a poor start to the season, an excellent spell in the middle of the campaign could prove to be enough to keep QPR in the English second tier.

Injuries to a number of key players, including playmaker Ilias Chair and striker Michael Frey, have been a factor in their slump.

Losing this game would have dragged Marti Cifuentes’ side into real trouble, but the draw maintains a five-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Cardiff are now unbeaten in three matches – having previously lost four in a row – but a rare victory in London, where they have won on just four of their past 42 league visits, would have been a massive boost to their chances of staying up.

Both teams were understandably edgy in a game of few chances.

The hardworking Paul Smyth was at lively for Rangers on the right flank. The Northern Ireland international had a left-footed strike pushed away by goalkeeper Ethan Horvath early on and also set up a first-half chance for on-loan Tottenham youngster Yang Min-hyeok, who dragged his shot wide.

At the other end, Rubin Colwill came close when he fired a right-footed shot just wide of the target.

It was an otherwise dour first half, prompting Cardiff boss Omer Riza to make an attacking change at the interval, sending on striker Callum Robinson and winger Ollie Tanner along with defender Jesper Daland.

With the stand-off continuing, Cifuentes made a triple substitution of his own early in the second half, sending Karamoko Dembele and Australian forward Daniel Bennie on in place of Alfie Lloyd and the ineffective Min-hyeok, and replacing Sam Field – back after injury – with Jonathan Varane in midfield.

Cardiff’s substitutes made more of an impact and the visitors enjoyed a decent spell, with Yousef Salech and Tanner shooting over, as QPR faded badly.

Rangers did manage a strong finish, though, with Smyth having another effort saved by Horvath late on, but they then had a major let-off when Robinson headed Will Fish’s cross over the crossbar.

And in stoppage-time, Yakou Meite had a great chance for Cardiff but headed over from Callum O’Dowda’s corner as the spoils were shared.

