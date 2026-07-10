Cheeky campaign is aimed at Wales fans ahead of England v Norway

Nation.Cymru staff

With England set to face Norway this weekend, a popular online marketplace is getting into the spirit of the fixture with a cheeky new campaign aimed at Welsh football fans.

The second-hand marketplace Gumtree is encouraging fans in Wales to “practice their cheer this weekend” by browsing rowing machines on Gumtree – a playful nod to Norway’s now-famous Viking Row celebration.

The campaign jokes that, while England fans may be watching nervously, some Wales supporters could be getting match-ready in their own way by perfecting Norway’s post-goal routine from the comfort of home.

The creative, attached, features the line “Practice your cheer this weekend” alongside a £72 rowing machine and a call to browse second-hand rowing machines on Gumtree.

According to Gumtree internal data, the median advertised price of rowing machines on the platform from January to June 2026 was £72, making them an affordable way for fans to get involved in the football fun.

Nav Dhillon, CEO at Gumtree, said: “Football rivalries are part of what makes big tournament fixtures so much fun, and we know plenty of Wales fans may be watching Saturday’s match with a very particular outcome in mind.

“So, for anyone planning to cheer on Norway this weekend, Gumtree has plenty of second-hand rowing machines to help them practise the Viking Row from home.

Whether it’s football shirts, flags, TVs, garden furniture or, in this case, rowing machines, big sporting moments often inspire people to “search for unexpected items. Gumtree is where those moments come to life through pre-loved finds.”