Chris Mepham says Wales players are not dwelling on winless run

Chris Mepham insists Wales’ winless run is not playing on the minds of the players.

Wales are bottom of their Nations League A group after opening defeats in Portugal and Denmark, with Craig Bellamy’s side having failed to win any of their six games in 2026.

The Dragons’ last victory was a spectacular 7-1 rout of North Macedonia in November but since then they have failed to qualify for the World Cup and struggled to adapt to life in the top tier of the Nations League.

Asked if the winless run had started to affect the players, Mepham said: “No. The manager has made it clear that we deserve to be in this group, there are no excuses.

“But of course when you’re in this group it brings its own challenges.

“No disrespect, but you’re not playing Kazakhstan, North Macedonia or Montenegro.

“We deserve to be where we are but we know the quality in the group with Denmark, Norway and Portugal.”

After plenty of positives emerged from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday, it was a step backwards for Wales in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Wales were beaten by two second-half goals but it could have been more as Denmark dominated the contest and scoring chances.

It does not get any easier for Wales in this extended international window with Erling Haaland’s Norway next up in Cardiff on Thursday before the Denmark return fixture three days later.

“Recovery is super important at this point,” said West Brom centre-back Mepham.

“I’ve always said these are the players and games that you want to come up against.

“It’s all well and good playing lesser players and lesser quality opposition, but that’s not testing you as a footballer.

“If you can come away from that and give a good account of yourself and come out on top, then they are the moments you seek for in football.”

Norway are also aiming to recover after losing 2-1 at home to Portugal on Sunday.

Haaland extended his incredible scoring record for Norway with his 65th goal in 57 games.

The Manchester City striker has scored 31 goals in his last 21 international appearances and is the Nations League’s top scorer with 22.

Mepham said: “I’ve played against him a couple of times. It’s tough because he’s got every single attribute you want in a centre-forward.

“He’s quick, strong and technically very good and ultimately an incredible goal scorer.

“You’ve got to pick and choose your battles at times when you come up against him.

“We’ll do our meetings and I’m sure we’ll be well equipped to deal with him.”