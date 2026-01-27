Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Chris Willock bags brace as leaders Cardiff score four past Barnsley

27 Jan 2026 2 minute read
Cardiff City match report

League One leaders Cardiff remain four points clear at the top as they recorded a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Barnsley.

The hosts may have been missing top scorer Yousef Salech but still found a way to make it a 12th win from 15 games at Cardiff City Stadium this season – and register a 10th clean in the league.

Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman filled the front running spot in Salech’s absence and he ended with an assist and a goal.

Perry Ng gave the home side a dream start as he scored in the third minute but it took the Bluebirds until the stroke of half-time to add to their tally.

In between those two goals Barnsley enjoyed some good pressure and Davis Keillor-Dunn forced a brilliant save from home goalkeeper Nathan Trott, with a curling effort from the edge of the area.

Kellyman set Chris Willock free to allow him to cut inside and make it 2-0 just before the break to put Cardiff in firm control.

Barnsley felt they should have had a penalty at the start of the second half when Corey O’Keeffe went down under a challenge from Willock.

Cardiff then finished with a flourish as Kellyman notched a third in the 63rd minute and Willock completed his brace with 21 minutes remaining.

