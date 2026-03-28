Christian Fuchs hails Newport’s character as they bounce back to beat Shrewsbury

Newport manager Christian Fuchs praised the character of his side as they bounced back from two devastating defeats to earn a narrow 1-0 League Two win over Shrewsbury at Rodney Parade.

Bobby Kamwa earned a vital victory with a superb strike in the 68th minute as County put their late heartbreak against Bromley and Walsall behind them.

“It was a big relief,” said Fuchs. “It was a great moment from Bobby – thanks to the wind! He has so much ability on the ball. He didn’t stop and I’m very happy for him and for the whole team.

“We didn’t get what we deserved from the games against Bromley and Walsall, but to continue with the right mentality shows the character in the team – to keep their heads up and keep going.

“It was bound to be a scrappy game because the wind didn’t help anybody play football.

“I think it was tough for both teams, but my boys were really brilliant. They played their heart out.”

Surprise wins for their relegation rivals – Barrow beat Bromley, while Crawley defeated Gillingham – mean the Exiles stay in 22nd place to sit just two points clear of Barrow, who have a game in hand and level with Crawley, who they host on Friday.

“It was even more important to get the win,” said Fuchs. “But it actually doesn’t matter; we’re not looking at the other teams. We’re looking at ourselves and if we continue winning, then everything is in our own hands.

“It’s going to be a good one against Crawley.”

It was a fourth-successive defeat without scoring for Shrewsbury, who remain 19th. They are nine points clear of the bottom two with six games left, but manager Gavin Cowan insisted they were not yet safe.

“Both teams are fighting for their lives and it only looked like there was one team (fighting) in the second half,” he said. “That was disappointing.

“It’s all to do with mentality. The ability is there and the strategy is there, but players need to apply themselves.

“I don’t know whether there is a little bit of comfort that has crept in. Nothing is done yet. We’re right in the mix and the players need to wake up and see that sooner rather than later.”

Bobby Kamwa drags Newport County out of the League Two relegation places with an absolute stunner! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CInL5iXJVZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 28, 2026

Cowan felt his side competed well in blustery conditions before the break, but were second best after the interval.

“We handled the conditions really well in the first half and in the second half we expected to be a little bit more dominant. To be a little bit braver with the ball,” added Cowan.

“No one really threatened the goal and it ended up being a goal-of-the-season contender that settled it.”