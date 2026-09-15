Cian Ashford and Jayden Lienou make Wales squad ahead of upcoming Nations League games

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Leeds defender Jayden Lienou and Cardiff forward Cian Ashford have been named in the Wales squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Lienou was called up late for June friendlies against Ghana and Romania, after not being named originally by manager Craig Bellamy.

The 18-year-old has been in Leeds’ matchday squads both at the end of last season and the start of this one, but the left-back has yet to make his senior debut for the Elland Road club.

Ashford, 21, has been rewarded for his strong start to the Championship campaign in which he has scored twice.

Bellamy has named a 28-strong squad for the four Nations League A games, which start with daunting away trips to Portugal and Denmark at the end of this month.

Wales then welcome Norway and Denmark to Cardiff at the start of October.

Harry Wilson and Jordan James both return after the Ghana and Romania games through injury, while Wes Burns is back in the fold following his move to Leicester.

Wales are without injured pair Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor, their first-choice centre-back partnership.

Cardiff defender Lawlor has not played since picking up an injury on international duty against Ghana.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Man Utd), D Ward (Wrexham), T King (Everton), J Dasilva (Coventry), J Lienou (Leeds), B Davies (Tottenham), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), C Mepham (West Brom), B Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Nottm Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Wolves, on loan from Rennes), L Cullen (Leicester), J Colwill (Cardiff), H Wilson (Leeds), N Broadhead (Wrexham), C Ashford (Cardiff), B Johnson (Everton), S Thomas (Hull), L Koumas (Liverpool), C Congreve (Westerlo), K Moore (Wrexham), M Harris (Oxford), D James (Leeds), D Brooks (Bournemouth), W Burns (Leicester).

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