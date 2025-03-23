Cian Ashford’s goal secures draw for Wales Under-21s against Sweden in Valencia
Cian Ashford’s goal earned Wales Under-21s a 1-1 draw against Sweden in their friendly in Spain.
The Cardiff midfielder equalised midway through the second half with his third goal in seven under-21 appearances.
Woodwork
Jeremy Agbonifo had fired Sweden into the lead shortly after Luke Harris had rattled the woodwork for Wales.
The draw in Valencia sees Matty James’ side finish their Spanish camp unbeaten after they beat Andorra 1-0 on Thursday.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.