Sport

Cian Ashford’s goal secures draw for Wales Under-21s against Sweden in Valencia

23 Mar 2025 1 minute read
Wales U21 manager Matty Jones. Wales. Photo Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Cian Ashford’s goal earned Wales Under-21s a 1-1 draw against Sweden in their friendly in Spain.

The Cardiff midfielder equalised midway through the second half with his third goal in seven under-21 appearances.

Woodwork

Jeremy Agbonifo had fired Sweden into the lead shortly after Luke Harris had rattled the woodwork for Wales.

The draw in Valencia sees Matty James’ side finish their Spanish camp unbeaten after they beat Andorra 1-0 on Thursday.

