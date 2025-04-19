Clinical Cardiff claim bonus-point win over Ospreys

Cardiff took a huge step towards securing an end-of-season play-off spot with a 36-19 United Rugby Championship victory over Ospreys at the Principality Stadium.

Ospreys had the better of possession and territory, but Cardiff’s clinical finishing earned them a crucial bonus-point win.

Gabriel Hamer-Webb scored a hat-trick and Alex Mann crossed twice for Cardiff, while there was also a penalty try, with Callum Sheedy adding a conversion.

Keiran Williams, Will Spencer and Kieran Hardy scored Ospreys’ tries, with Dan Edwards converting two.

Sin-binned

Cardiff suffered an early blow when Wales lock Teddy Williams was sin-binned for a high challenge on Edwards and Ospreys made them pay by scoring the opening try.

A well-timed pass from Reuben Morgan-Williams sent Jac Morgan away and when the Wales captain was hauled down metres short of the line, the ball was recycled for Keiran Williams to crash over.

Despite Teddy Williams still being absent, Cardiff drew level, a burst from Corey Domachowski enabling Mann to force his way over, and when the lock returned his side took the lead as Hamer-Webb took advantage of a long pass to finish in style.

Cardiff extended their advantage when Ben Donnell raced on to Sheedy’s delayed pass before providing the opportunity for Hamer-Webb to score his second.

It was then Mann’s turn to collect his second try when the flanker gathered a cross-field kick from Ben Thomas for a simple touchdown and the bonus point.

Woes

Ospreys’ woes continued when number eight Morgan Morse was sin-binned for cumulative team offences and they were fortunate not to be further behind at the interval as Taulupe Faletau crossed, only for the try to be ruled out for an earlier ‘crocodile roll’ by Mann.

Trailing 22-7 at half-time, Ospreys needed a boost and got one when Mann was sin-binned for a late challenge, but they lacked both the accuracy and potency to capitalise against a determined Cardiff defence.

However, their third-quarter dominance deserved a score and it came from Spencer before Mann returned, but in the 76th minute he was replaced in the sin-bin by Harri Millard for a deliberate knock-on.

Hardy took advantage to score Ospreys’ third, but Cardiff ended any home hopes of a comeback with first a penalty try award for a collapsed scrum and then by breaking out of defence to provide Hamer-Webb with a hat-trick.

