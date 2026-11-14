Clinical Norway dent Wales’ Nations League top-tier hopes with victory in Oslo

Phil Blanche, Press Association, Oslo

Wales suffered a 3-1 defeat to Norway in Oslo to dent their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League.

Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup struck in the space of nine second-half minutes as Norway turned the screw.

Substitute David Brooks halved the deficit 11 minutes from time as Wales finished strongly.

However, Connor Roberts brought down Schjelderup and Erling Haaland converted from the penalty spot, extending his Nations League goals record to 23, as Norway avenged their October defeat in Cardiff.

It means Wales will definitely finish bottom of Group A4, irrespective of Tuesday’s result at home to Portugal.

Although they could finish on six points with Denmark and Norway, they have a worse head-to-head record against both nations – and could now face a play-off in March to avoid relegation to Group B.

(More to follow)