Close is not good enough – Rhian Wilkinson frustrated as Wales seek first win

Boss Rhian Wilkinson has expressed her frustration at Wales being a Nations League nearly team ahead of their major tournament debut at Euro 2025.

Wales’ relegation from League A was confirmed on Friday with a 1-0 defeat in Denmark.

Defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after Jess Fishlock had appeared to prod the ball over the line with the score 0-0.

But neither VAR nor goal-line technology were present to allow Fishlock’s effort to stand.

First win

Wales complete their Nations League programme against Italy in Swansea on Tuesday still seeking a first win ahead of their Euros bow.

“We walked away with a bit of frustration,” said Wilkinson, whose side will line up against England, France and the Netherlands in Switzerland next month.

“I don’t want to be a team that just gets close, and I don’t think they are either.

“How far the team has come in a year is remarkable. But it’s not good enough to get close and, if I’m honest, I thought we might have had a win by now.

“We’re banging on the door and hopefully we’re going to open one.”

Wales suffered potential injury blows in Denmark as veteran defender Rhiannon Roberts was ruled out before kick-off in what was described as a “precaution”.

Manchester City teenager Mayzee Davies then limped off in the early stages of the game after falling to the ground following an innocuous challenge.

‘Concerned’

Wilkinson said: “Whenever you see a player go down like that you’re concerned, and our fingers are crossed for quick healing.

“Equally this is a young player and we’ll do whatever we can to make sure she’s being looked after appropriately.

“Medical is ongoing with the two players to make sure we’re looking after them as well as possible.

“With the Euros upcoming, we’ve got to do everything right with those players.”

On the positive front, former captain Sophie Ingle has stepped up her rehabilitation after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September.

Midfielder Ingle trained with the Wales camp on Monday and, although the 33-year-old will not feature against Italy, she is expected to be named in Wilkinson’s Euros squad on June 19.

Wilkinson said: “Soph is ahead of schedule. With an ACL it’s how a player is feeling and is confident in their knee.

“We still have over four weeks to the first game (July 5) and how do we best utilise that time? Part of that is not pushing it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

