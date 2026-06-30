Coach Matt Sherratt admits Dafydd Jenkins absence is a ‘big loss’ for Wales

Exeter lock forward Jenkins will miss Saturday’s date with Fiji in Cardiff and subsequent trips to Argentina and South Africa because of a shoulder injury suffered against Northampton in the Gallagher Prem final.

Wales coach Matt Sherratt says the absence of “lynchpin” Dafydd Jenkins is a “big loss” for their Nations Championship campaign.

The former Wales captain will now undergo surgery in the hope of being fit for the new domestic season at the end of September.

“We’re really disappointed to lose Daf as a player and a person,” said attack coach Sherratt. “He’s a massive part of this squad.

“He’s one of the lynchpins in the pack, and if anyone epitomises what a Welsh forward looks like it’s Daf.

“So he’s a big loss. But it’s something he needed to have done and everyone here wants it to be right for Daf long term.

“He’ll get a rest off the back of it as well because how he plays he is all in.”

Wales cut their squad from 45 to 33 on Tuesday following Saturday’s uncapped fixture with the Barbarians.

Steve Tandy’s English and French-based players were unavailable for an Allianz Stadium contest which Wales won 33-31, recording back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2023 World Cup after they ended the Six Nations by beating Italy.

Louis Rees-Zammit did not train on Tuesday because of a “niggle”, but the Wales management say the Bristol flier will be available for selection this weekend.

World Rugby sanctioned Fiji’s request to play their home games in the Nations Championship outside the country to help them financially.

The Fijian Rugby Union wanted to play elsewhere to maximise crowd receipts and, after visiting Cardiff City Stadium, they will play England at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Scotland at Murrayfield.

Asked if Wales – who have not played in Fiji since 1994 – would have benefited more from playing in Suva, Sherratt said: “Any travel, the players get value out of it because it takes them out of their comfort zone and they’re playing in a different environment.

“I was lucky enough to go to Samoa with Wales in 2018 and that was a brilliant experience.

“Anything that grows the game and gives our players that experience would be great, but the Barbarians game was good practice because there’s an air of unpredictability how they play.

“Fiji are a team whose transitional stuff is a massive weapon. They’ve got so many good athletes and it’s about trying to control that.

“We’re going to have to be pretty structured how we kick and put a game Wales need on the field rather than something that’s too loose.”