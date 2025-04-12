Colchester strike late to snatch victory at Newport

Colchester kept alive their hopes of making the Sky Bet League Two play-offs as two late strikes snatched a 2-0 victory at struggling Newport.

Danny Cowley’s men are now just one point below seventh-placed Grimsby with four games remaining after Fiacre Kelleher glanced in Mandela Egbo’s free-kick in the 88th minute and substitute Anthony Scully added a second in stoppage time.

The visitors had started brightly, going close through Arthur Read, Oscar Thorn and Samson Tovide before Lyle Taylor was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the 12th minute,

County then enjoyed the better chances as David Ajiboye and Kai Whitmore forced Matt Macey into smart saves before the break.

Ajiboye crashed a shot against the outside of the post in the second half as Newport continued to threaten.

However, Colchester could not afford to settle for a point and there was a warning for the home side at the other end when former Exiles academy star Owura Edwards poked a shot just off target.

Kelleher finally made the breakthrough with two minutes remaining before Scully made sure of the three points on the counter-attack in the fourth minute of added time.

