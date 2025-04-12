Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Colchester strike late to snatch victory at Newport

12 Apr 2025 2 minute read
Newport County match report

Colchester kept alive their hopes of making the Sky Bet League Two play-offs as two late strikes snatched a 2-0 victory at struggling Newport.

Danny Cowley’s men are now just one point below seventh-placed Grimsby with four games remaining after Fiacre Kelleher glanced in Mandela Egbo’s free-kick in the 88th minute and substitute Anthony Scully added a second in stoppage time.

The visitors had started brightly, going close through Arthur Read, Oscar Thorn and Samson Tovide before Lyle Taylor was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the 12th minute,

County then enjoyed the better chances as David Ajiboye and Kai Whitmore forced Matt Macey into smart saves before the break.

Ajiboye crashed a shot against the outside of the post in the second half as Newport continued to threaten.

However, Colchester could not afford to settle for a point and there was a warning for the home side at the other end when former Exiles academy star Owura Edwards poked a shot just off target.

Kelleher finally made the breakthrough with two minutes remaining before Scully made sure of the three points on the counter-attack in the fourth minute of added time.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.