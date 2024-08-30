Colin Ingram passes 1,000 runs for season as Glamorgan take charge

Colin Ingram hit an unbeaten 206 to became the first batter to reach 1,000 first-class runs this summer as Glamorgan took control against Leicestershire.

Ingram’s fifth century of the summer helped the hosts close on 431 for seven to build an advantage of 180 runs in Cardiff and he batted all day to ensure the Welsh county picked up three batting points.

Leicestershire seamer Ian Holland was the pick of the attack as he returned figures of four for 88, with spinner Reham Ahnmed picking up two wickets.

Ingram resumed on 63 and helped Kiran Carlson take the overnight score of 114 for two up to 201 for three in a stand of 174 for the third wicket.

Half-century

Carlson reached his half-century in the sixth over of the morning and then punched England all-rounder Ahmed to the boundary to bring up the 150 partnership in the 47th over.

Ingram’s century arrived three overs later and it was another Ingram boundary that took Glamorgan past 200 runs a few overs later.

Carlson departed in the 55th as he was stumped by Peter Hanscomb off the bowling of Ahmed with the home side reaching lunch on 201 for three.

Ahmed trapped Billy Root (six) lbw before Holland removed Chris Cooke (47) and Dan Douthwaite (7) either side of the tea interval.

Ingram’s 150 came up in the 82nd over with a tickle to leg and by tea he had steered his side to 318 for five.

Ingram faced 320 balls and hit 24 fours and a six in his unbeaten 206 and added an unbroken 61 with Mason Crane for the eighth wicket with Glamorgan firmly in the driving seat.

