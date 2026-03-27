Collier-Keywood to step down as WRU chair

Richard Collier-Keywood will step down as chair of the Welsh Rugby Union at the end of his three-year term in July, as the governing body faces mounting pressure over plans to reshape the professional game.

His departure comes ahead of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) next month, where he is due to face a vote of no confidence amid ongoing controversy over proposals to cut the number of Welsh professional teams from four to three by 2027.

Collier-Keywood said he would serve out the remainder of his term, subject to the outcome of the vote.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the first independent WRU chair,” he said.

“My term comes to an end in July 2026 and we wanted to make this announcement now to allow the recruitment process to begin before the EGM, so everyone goes into that process with the same information.”

He added that the WRU board had taken “difficult decisions” unanimously in recent years.

The EGM, scheduled for 13 April, was triggered by growing opposition from within Welsh rugby to the WRU’s strategy for the professional game, particularly the proposed reduction in regions.

The WRU confirmed in January that owners of the Ospreys, Y11 Sport & Media, had been selected as the preferred bidder to take over Cardiff, with an initial 60-day exclusivity period agreed.

That deadline has now been extended by a further 30 days to 22 April, just days after the EGM and shortly before Cardiff and the Ospreys are due to meet in the United Rugby Championship.

The proposed takeover has added to concerns about governance and potential conflicts of interest, particularly given the WRU’s involvement in the process.

At the same time, clubs will use the EGM to vote on how four council members on the WRU board are selected, despite those positions having been confirmed as recently as last autumn.