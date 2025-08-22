Come and meet Welsh rugby legends this weekend

Rugby fans are being offered the opportunity to meet three legendary Welsh rugby players at a one-off free event.

Billed as ‘a chance to celebrate rugby, community, and culture in the heart of Cardiff’, the event – Rugby Heroes In Your Community – will see Welsh rugby stars Jonathan Davies, Lee Byrne and Tom Shanklin taking part in a series of Q&As and meet and greets.

Staged by iVisit Media, a global marketing services and live events company, the rugby event will take place at 96 Queen Street in Cardiff on Sunday, August 24 from midday to 5pm.

In addition on Saturday, August 23, a boxing-themed event will be staged at the same venue in the Welsh capital.

A spokesperson for iVisit said: “We are excited to share that we have recently launched two new brands, iVisit Boxing and iVisit Sport. As part of this launch, we are hosting a major community event in Cardiff city centre this weekend to mark the occasion.

“Saturday 23rd August – Family Day – A free, family-focused day featuring interactive sporting activities designed to celebrate boxing, encourage participation and bring communities together.

“Sunday 24th August – Meet Your Rugby Legends – This day focuses on giving communities direct access to rugby athletes. Welsh legends Lee Byrne, Jonathan Davies and Tom Shanklin will be in attendance, providing Q&As and motivational speeches. Additionally, Sean Holley will act as presenter for the day.

“The aim of the weekend is to break down barriers to sport, celebrate heritage and provide a free, accessible event for the Cardiff community.

“Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable day!”

The rugby stars who will be on hand for Q&As, pictures and autographs…

