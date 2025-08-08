Competitors face testing Welsh climax to Tour of Britain

This year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will come to a thrilling climax across 250 kilometres of tough racing, featuring over 4,000 metres of ascent, in south Wales, building to a race to the finish line in Cardiff on Sunday 7 September.

The world’s top professional cyclists, including Geraint Thomas in his final road race appearance, will first tackle a 133.5-kilometre (83-mile) route from Pontypool to a summit finish on The Tumble in Monmouthshire on Saturday 6 September, before racing a 112.2-kilometre (69.8-mile) leg between Newport and Cardiff the following day, that will include Caerphilly Mountain in the finale.

The Welsh Government Minister with responsibility for Sport, Jack Sargeant, said; “The Lloyds Tour of Britain showcases the very best of Welsh landscapes and our passion for cycling. These challenging routes promise to be a great test for some of the world’s top cyclists whilst providing a wonderful viewing experience for spectators at the many fantastic locations along both routes.

“With a thrilling finish expected in our capital city Cardiff, this will be a fitting celebration of cycling in Wales and a wonderful send-off for Geraint Thomas in his final road race. I’m sure too that these stages will create lasting memories for athletes and fans alike. Pob lwc pawb.”

Pontypool Park

Stage five of the race will start from Pontypool Park in Torfaen at 11:30 on 6 September, with fans in the town also able to see the race later in the day, as the route snakes back through Pontypool, at around 14:00, after its first ascent of The Tumble.

The route will first head to Usk and Chepstow, taking in the first of five categorised king of the mountains ascents at Llangwm, averaging 4.7% over its 3.6 kilometres. Immediately after Chepstow, the race tackles Itton Hill, the second climb of the day, almost five kilometres in length, and heads on to Monmouth, and then the Old Ross Road climb on the way to Abergavenny.

From the town the race will head to its first ascent of The Tumble, averaging over 8% across its 4.9-kilometre distance, before a fast descent into Blaenavon and along the Afon Lwyd valley to Pontypool.

The stage retraces its route to Usk, turning north via the Chain Bridge across the River Usk, to head back to The Tumble and the final, gruelling race up to the finish line at the summit, after more than 2,330 metres of ascent during the day, for an expected finish just before 15:00.

Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales

The race resumes the next morning (7 September) at 11:45 from outside the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport, and while the 112.2-kilometre (69.8-mile) final stage only features two categorised climbs (Mynydd Bedwellte and Caerphilly Mountain), the constant undulations add up to almost 1,750 metres of ascent.

Leaving Newport towards Risca and Crosskeys, the stage passes through Wattsville, and north through Caerphilly County Borough and then Blaenau Gwent to weave its way to Ebbw Vale, before returning via Tredegar and the Sirhowy Valley.

A three-kilometre climb at almost the halfway point takes the race onto the Mynydd Bedwellte and over into the Rhymney Valley, before ascending Gelligaer Common and an undulating section via Bargoed, Nelson and Ystrad Mynach, to Caerphilly.

Located with under ten kilometres of racing to go, the 1.4-kilometre, 9.7% average gradient climb of Caerphilly Mountain will again prove decisive for the stage winner in Cardiff, with a fast and relatively straightforward run in to Cardiff, including passing the Maindy cycle track, before the finish on North Road, alongside Bute Park, at around 14:45.

‘Fitting tribute’

Caroline Spanton, CEO of Beicio Cymru, said: “Seeing the peloton pass cycling landmarks like Maindy Velodrome and tackle climbs such as the Tumble and Caerphilly Mountain not only tests the riders but also showcases the outstanding landscape we have for cycling in Wales. To have this final stage here in South Wales is a really fitting tribute to Geraint Thomas—one of Wales’ most celebrated athletes.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Welsh Government and local authorities. Their invaluable support and investment have made these stages possible, playing a key role in delivering such an exciting event. Their commitment strengthens Wales’ reputation on the international cycling stage and continues to inspire the next generation of riders.”

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men begins on Tuesday 2 September with a pair of stages in Suffolk, the first from Woodbridge to Southwold, before a leg starting and finishing in Stowmarket.

Following the Milton Keynes to Ampthill stage on day three, the race features a testing Warwickshire stage ending in a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park on Friday 5 September, ahead of the challenging climax in Welsh.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

