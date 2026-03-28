Connacht deal Ospreys play-off blow

Scrum-half Matthew Devine’s late try lifted Connacht to a 21-14 victory and dealt a massive blow to Ospreys’ play-off hopes.

Shamus Hurley-Langton was responsible for the Irish side’s other two tries, all three converted by Sean Naughton at Dexcom Stadium.

Hurley-Langton opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but it was all square at half-time after Ospreys right-wing Daniel Kasende touched down in the 23rd minute and Dan Edwards added the extras.

Connacht flanker Hurley-Langton completed his brace, five minutes after the break, but Darragh Murray was sent to the sin bin three minutes later and Ospreys took advantage as Luke Morgan touched down, with Edwards again converting to make it 14-14.

Ospreys were left short-handed when Jac Morgan was shown the yellow card in the 72nd minute, while Naughton missed a penalty.

Devine ensured the hosts would not be left to rue the missed opportunity when he crossed the whitewash with six minutes remaining.