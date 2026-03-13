Connacht maintain winning run against Scarlets

Sean Jansen scored two tries as Connacht claimed a 31-14 United Rugby Championship victory over Scarlets.

Jansen sent Connacht ahead 17 minutes in after powering over the line from a quickly-taken penalty, with Sean Naughton adding the extras.

The number eight bagged his brace when racing over from Joe Joyce’s quick offload following a spell of pressure on the Scarlets’ tryline, but Naughton’s conversion attempt was skewed wide as Connacht earned a 12-0 lead at the break.

The hosts picked up where they left off shortly after the restart when Jack Aungier grounded underneath the posts and Naughton converted, but Scarlets soon replied when Joe Roberts charged down the right to cross, with Carwyn Leggatt-Jones converting.

Ioan Jones then weaved through the Connacht defence to add the visitors’ second try and Leggatt-Jones’ kick was successful to close the gap, but Connacht bagged the bonus point when Fiachna Barrett went over.

Eoin de Buitlear touched down for Connacht and Naughton converted to wrap up their fifth URC win, and third in a row, this season, while Scarlets stay second from bottom in the table.