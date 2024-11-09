Connor Jennings puts Tranmere on the way to home victory over Newport

Tranmere returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Newport at Prenton Park.

Strikes either side of half time from Connor Jennings and Kieron Morris were the difference as Nigel Adkins’ Sky Bet League Two side ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

County thought they had taken the lead in the fourth minute, only for Kyle Jameson’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Deadlock

The visitors continued to look the more likely to break the deadlock with Jameson and Bobby Kamwa both having shots blocked.

However, the home side took the lead five minutes before half-time when Jennings pounced on a defensive error to calmly slot the ball home from six yards.

The lead was doubled in the 58th minute when Morris reacted smartly at the second attempt after Townsend had brilliantly saved his initial close range header.

The Exiles pulled a goal back with six minutes remaining through Kyle Hudlin but Rovers held on to record their fourth league win of the campaign.

