Connor Roberts reflects on ‘draining’ year after injury nightmare

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Connor Roberts has spoken of the emotional toll of a year on the sidelines after making his long-awaited return to action for Wales in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Romania.

The Burnley defender came on for the final half hour in Bucharest, ending an absence from senior football that stretched back almost exactly 12 months.

A succession of Achilles, groin and hamstring injuries have kept the 30-year-old out since Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium on June 9 last year.

During that time Roberts was forced to watch from the sidelines as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League and Wales saw their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup ended by a play-off penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“It’s been very tough, the first long-term injury I’ve ever had,” Roberts said after winning his 64th cap.

“I’ve done well to get to my age without ever having one, but to watch club not do well and country fail to qualify has been emotional and draining.”

Roberts was in the stands for Wales’ heartbreaking defeat to Bosnia and admits the disappointment still lingers.

“I may not have changed anything. There’s no guarantee if I’d been involved that we would have managed to do it, but you never know.

“The disappointment surrounding that is always there until we move on from it. That’s the plan, it’s gone now.”

The defender is now focused on putting his injury problems behind him and helping Burnley push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

“It’s brilliant to be back,” he said.

“It’s going to make me appreciate more the things I’ve done, never thought I would, and the experience I’ll have until I hang up my boots.”

Rather than taking a traditional summer break, Roberts plans to continue training in a bid to ensure he is fully ready for the new campaign.

“I’m going to tick over every few days with a little session here and there. Hit the ground running and do well in the Championship.”

Roberts’ return is a boost for Wales manager Craig Bellamy ahead of a challenging Nations League A campaign this autumn against Portugal, Denmark and Norway.

Wales remain without a win in 2026 after the defeat in Romania, but Roberts believes the team is moving in the right direction despite recent results.

“In general I think we’re doing well, learning and progressing. We just have to sharpen up in little areas.”

Negatives

Bellamy echoed that assessment after the match, admitting his side had fallen short in key areas.

“There were some good bits, but there were some negatives as well. We need to be better,” the Wales boss said.

“I felt we didn’t create the opportunity enough to get into the final third and create consistent chances.”

Bellamy also felt Wales were too slow in possession at times and lacked the cutting edge needed to trouble stronger opponents.

“If we are better in certain areas that’s going to allow us to be able to compete with the top teams on a regular basis,” he said.

Wales begin their Nations League campaign away to Portugal in September, with Roberts eager to test himself against some of Europe’s best players after finally putting his injury nightmare behind him.

“It’s going to be tough because our Nations League group has got top teams in it,” he said.

“But you play football to play against the best players on the biggest stage.”