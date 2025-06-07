Connor Roberts: Wales will go toe-to-toe with any team under Craig Bellamy

Connor Roberts says Wales are heading into their crunch World Cup qualifier against Belgium driven on by a change of mindset under Craig Bellamy.

Wales boss Bellamy has overseen a dramatic improvement in fortunes since succeeding Rob Page, with the Dragons currently sitting top of their qualifying group for next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Brussels marks the 12-month anniversary of their last defeat – a 4-0 beating in Slovakia that marked the end of the Page era.

Unbeaten

Bellamy has embarked on a nine-game unbeaten run since taking charge – by far the best start of any Wales manager – and has promised to go on the attack against group favourites Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium.

“Yes. Straightforward answer,” Roberts said when asked if Wales were profiting from a mindset change under Bellamy.

“The manager has come in – and obviously I know him from his time at Burnley – and we will go toe-to-toe with any team.

“I’m not saying we’ll win every single game but one thing is for sure, we are one as a team.

“As the Wales national team, we will give everything, and do the right things to try and win every game we play.”

Demanding

Former Wales captain Bellamy has spoken at length about the demanding playing style he has introduced since his appointment last July.

It is a high-pressing and high-energy possession game with the aim to dominate possession and win the ball back as soon as it is lost.

Roberts said: “It’s massively enjoyable for everyone. None more so than me having been here quite a while, and trying to play the way I know how to after being at Burnley.

“If you win games and put in good performances you will enjoy it.”

Wales moved clear at the top of Group J after beating Liechtenstein 3-0 in Cardiff on Friday.

Goals from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore completed a routine victory after Liechtenstein, ranked 205th out of the 210 teams in world football, had held out for 39 minutes.

Wales hold a two-point lead from North Macedonia after taking seven points from their opening three World Cup qualifiers.

Belgium began their campaign on Friday with a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia after conceding a late equaliser.

Roberts said: “We just have to concentrate on ourselves, go into every game to try and win, and that will be exactly the same against Belgium.

“Of course it’s a big switch (from playing against Liechtenstein) but we have to keep being ourselves and not change.

“Why can’t we go there and dominate and put in a really good performance? That is the aim, that is the plan, and hopefully we can achieve that.”

