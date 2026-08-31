Conor Coady leaves Wrexham after contract terminated by mutual consent

Nation.Cymru staff

Conor Coady has left Wrexham after the club agreed to terminate the defender’s contract by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old centre-back joined the Red Dragons from Leicester City last summer for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £2 million.

But the former Wolves and England defender made just six appearances in all competitions for Wrexham before spending the second half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Coady had recently entered the final year of his Wrexham contract, with the club holding an option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

His departure from the Racecourse Ground has now been confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

A Wrexham statement said: “Wrexham AFC can confirm defender Conor Coady has left the football club, following the mutual termination of his contract.

“All at Wrexham AFC would like to thank Conor for his efforts while with the club and wish him well for the future.”

Coady started Wrexham’s opening five games of the 2025-26 campaign but subsequently fell down the pecking order.

He joined Charlton Athletic on loan during the mid-season transfer window, making 12 appearances for the Addicks.

The defender has not been included in any of Wrexham’s four matchday squads in all competitions so far this season.

His departure comes as Wrexham close in on a deal to sign Burnley centre-back Joe Worrall.

Manager Phil Parkinson is also looking to add another forward to his squad before the transfer window closes.

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