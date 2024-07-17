Cory Hill apologises for past ‘mistake’ as he prepares to captain Wales

Wales lock Cory Hill says he regrets an incident that happened three years ago and has apologised for it publicly as he prepares to captain his country.

The 32-year-old, who will lead Wales against Queensland Reds on Friday, was named among a group of individuals that damaged a woman’s house in May 2021.

Hill was not charged by police and he apologised at the time through a representative.

His appearance as a replacement in the first Test against Australia on July 6 ended more than three years out of international rugby and now he has been chosen to skipper his country by Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

‘Honest’

“That incident happened three years ago. Do I regret it? Yes, of course I do,” Hill said at a press conference in Brisbane, as reported by Wales Online.

“I made a mistake and I am sorry. There is always going to be negative reaction to mistakes someone has made in the past.

“I have been honest and open here. The issue was dealt with by the club and authorities three years ago.

“It was a mistake. I hold my hand up and I am sorry for what happened.”

Gatland added: “We had a chat about what happened in the past and had a heart to heart about that.

“Cory said to me he made a mistake three years ago and he regrets what happened. Young men do make mistakes.

“For me, it is about putting that to one side and picking someone with that rugby experience and knowledge who has that rugby respect from the rest of the players in the squad.

“I have been clear that people do make mistakes in life and make some decisions or actions that they wish didn’t happen.

“We sat down and had an honest conversation about things. Cory was very open with me about that. I am sort of not looking at the past, but looking at the future.”

Changes

Hill will captain a team that sees Regan Grace starting for Wales in only his third game of rugby union, being selected among 10 changes following a second of two Test defeats against the Wallabies.

Grace, who scored 89 tries for St Helens during a rugby league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams, is under contract with Bath until the end of next season.

He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and he did not play for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

Grace then linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and he played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

He was called up to the Wales training squad just before departure to Australia and now has a chance to impress as Gatland’s players target a first victory since beating the Barbarians in early November.

“We said that we want the players that have come out here on tour to have an involvement, whether that is starting or in the (match-day) 23,” Gatland said.

“That was always the plan. Unfortunately, a few players miss out due to injury, but this game against the Queensland Reds gives a number of others an opportunity to go out and put in a performance.

“I have been pleased with the growth we’ve seen in the squad over the last three or four weeks, and that growth will continue.”

Only five players – Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer, Archie Griffin, Christ Tshiunza and Taine Plumtree – are retained from the one that started Saturday’s 36-28 second Test defeat in Melbourne.

Tshiunza moves from lock to blindside flanker, while Plumtree wears the number seven shirt. It will be Plumtree’s third start in three different positions on tour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

