Council leader urges WRU to protect Scarlets from regional rugby axe

Mark Mansfield

The leader of Llanelli Town Council has called on the Welsh Rugby Union to safeguard the future of the Scarlets, warning that losing the region would have far-reaching consequences for communities across west Wales.

Councillor Sean Rees said the WRU must ensure the Llanelli-based side remains part of the professional game after confirming plans to reduce the number of men’s professional teams in Wales from four to three from the 2028-29 season.

Under the proposed structure, there will be one professional side in the capital, one in east Wales and one in west Wales.

Cardiff Rugby and Dragons RFC are expected to receive the licences for the capital and east respectively, leaving the Scarlets and Ospreys competing for the remaining western licence, although a merger between the two clubs has not been ruled out.

The intervention from Llanelli Town Council comes a day after Carmarthenshire County Council criticised comments attributed to WRU chief executive Abi Tierney, saying they risked undermining confidence in the licensing process.

Councillor Rees said the Scarlets represented far more than a rugby team.

“As someone who has supported the Scarlets all my life, I know first-hand what this club means to generations of people across Llanelli, Carmarthenshire and west Wales. It is part of who we are,” he said.

“The Scarlets represent far more than a professional rugby team. They embody generations of sporting heritage, a passionate supporter base and a proven pathway that has produced many of Wales’ greatest players.”

He also warned that the impact of losing the region would extend beyond rugby.

“The Scarlets generate millions of pounds each year for businesses across west Wales, support hundreds of jobs and attract thousands of visitors who spend money in our shops, hotels, restaurants and local attractions.

“Any proposal that threatens the future of the Scarlets would also put those economic benefits at risk and have significant consequences for our communities.”

He said Llanelli Town Council would continue to support efforts to secure the region’s future and called on the WRU to ensure the Scarlets remained part of Welsh rugby’s long-term plans.

Licensing process

The WRU has said the licensing process will begin in December and be completed by the end of the 2026-27 season. Representatives of the four existing professional clubs and other stakeholders are due to meet after Wales’ Nations Championship campaign in November to discuss the future structure of the professional game.

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