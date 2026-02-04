Council warns WRU and Ospreys owners over plans to axe region

Swansea Council has issued pre-action legal letters to the Welsh Rugby Union and the owners of the Ospreys, warning that plans to restructure professional rugby in Wales could unlawfully remove elite rugby from the city after 2027.

The move follows a meeting held on 22 January 2026 between senior council representatives, Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney and Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley, at which the future shape of regional rugby was discussed.

Swansea Council said it had intended to publish full minutes of the meeting but faced objections from the WRU, the Ospreys and their owners, Y11. Instead, the authority has released what it describes as key facts that it believes are “clearly in the public interest”.

According to the council, the WRU confirmed during the meeting that it intends to reduce the number of professional men’s regions in Wales from four to three.

It was also confirmed that Y11, which already owns the Ospreys, is the preferred bidder to acquire Cardiff Rugby, with a 60-day due diligence process under way.

The council said Mr Bradley outlined the likely direction of travel should the takeover proceed.

This included confirmation that there would be no professional Ospreys team playing United Rugby Championship rugby at St Helen’s Rugby and Cricket Ground after the end of the 2026/27 season.

Instead, the Ospreys envisaged a potential merger with Swansea RFC, with a combined side competing in the semi-professional Super Rygbi Cymru competition rather than the URC.

On the basis that top-tier regional rugby would no longer be played at St Helen’s, Ms Tierney outlined possible alternative rugby uses for the ground, though the council said details remain confidential.

Council representatives said they left the meeting with a “clear understanding” that the WRU’s and Y11’s proposals assume the Ospreys would cease to operate as a professional regional team after 2026/27 if the Cardiff acquisition is completed.

Swansea Council said it was “profoundly disappointed” that such significant proposals had not been shared earlier, particularly given ongoing discussions about redeveloping St Helen’s.

In December 2024 the council approved the relocation of cricket from the site and initial redevelopment works, following assurances that the Ospreys would continue as a top-tier regional side. Around £1.5 million has already been committed to preparatory works.

In its pre-action letters, the council argues that the WRU’s restructuring plans may breach UK competition law.

Conflict of interest

It claims the decision to reduce the number of regions restricts competition and was not implemented in a fair, transparent or non-discriminatory way. It also raises concerns about conflicts of interest, given that the WRU owned Cardiff Rugby at the time key decisions were made and has now selected Y11 — already owner of the Ospreys — as preferred bidder.

The council further alleges that the process effectively protects Cardiff and the Dragons while disadvantaging the Ospreys, and that allowing one entity to control two clubs, even temporarily, is anti-competitive.

It argues the proposals rely on an understanding that the Ospreys would withdraw from competing for a regional licence, leaving Swansea without professional men’s rugby.

Financial loss

Swansea Council says it will suffer financial loss if the plans proceed, both through sunk investment at St Helen’s and wider economic impact. Independent analysis cited by the authority estimates the Ospreys generate £10–12 million a year in economic activity and deliver more than £1 million annually in community and social value.

The council is calling on the WRU to pause the restructuring process, reconsider the reduction from four regions to three, and fully support efforts to retain the Ospreys as a professional regional team in Swansea.

It has requested a response by 13 February 2026 and says it reserves the right to seek injunctive relief if the acquisition of Cardiff Rugby proceeds.

The WRU has previously said its restructuring plans are aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of elite rugby in Wales. Neither the WRU nor Y11 have yet responded publicly to the council’s legal challenge.