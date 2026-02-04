Council warns WRU and Ospreys owners over plans to axe region
Swansea Council has issued pre-action legal letters to the Welsh Rugby Union and the owners of the Ospreys, warning that plans to restructure professional rugby in Wales could unlawfully remove elite rugby from the city after 2027.
The move follows a meeting held on 22 January 2026 between senior council representatives, Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney and Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley, at which the future shape of regional rugby was discussed.
Swansea Council said it had intended to publish full minutes of the meeting but faced objections from the WRU, the Ospreys and their owners, Y11. Instead, the authority has released what it describes as key facts that it believes are “clearly in the public interest”.
According to the council, the WRU confirmed during the meeting that it intends to reduce the number of professional men’s regions in Wales from four to three.
It was also confirmed that Y11, which already owns the Ospreys, is the preferred bidder to acquire Cardiff Rugby, with a 60-day due diligence process under way.
The council said Mr Bradley outlined the likely direction of travel should the takeover proceed.
This included confirmation that there would be no professional Ospreys team playing United Rugby Championship rugby at St Helen’s Rugby and Cricket Ground after the end of the 2026/27 season.
Instead, the Ospreys envisaged a potential merger with Swansea RFC, with a combined side competing in the semi-professional Super Rygbi Cymru competition rather than the URC.
On the basis that top-tier regional rugby would no longer be played at St Helen’s, Ms Tierney outlined possible alternative rugby uses for the ground, though the council said details remain confidential.
Council representatives said they left the meeting with a “clear understanding” that the WRU’s and Y11’s proposals assume the Ospreys would cease to operate as a professional regional team after 2026/27 if the Cardiff acquisition is completed.
Swansea Council said it was “profoundly disappointed” that such significant proposals had not been shared earlier, particularly given ongoing discussions about redeveloping St Helen’s.
In December 2024 the council approved the relocation of cricket from the site and initial redevelopment works, following assurances that the Ospreys would continue as a top-tier regional side. Around £1.5 million has already been committed to preparatory works.
In its pre-action letters, the council argues that the WRU’s restructuring plans may breach UK competition law.
Conflict of interest
It claims the decision to reduce the number of regions restricts competition and was not implemented in a fair, transparent or non-discriminatory way. It also raises concerns about conflicts of interest, given that the WRU owned Cardiff Rugby at the time key decisions were made and has now selected Y11 — already owner of the Ospreys — as preferred bidder.
The council further alleges that the process effectively protects Cardiff and the Dragons while disadvantaging the Ospreys, and that allowing one entity to control two clubs, even temporarily, is anti-competitive.
It argues the proposals rely on an understanding that the Ospreys would withdraw from competing for a regional licence, leaving Swansea without professional men’s rugby.
Financial loss
Swansea Council says it will suffer financial loss if the plans proceed, both through sunk investment at St Helen’s and wider economic impact. Independent analysis cited by the authority estimates the Ospreys generate £10–12 million a year in economic activity and deliver more than £1 million annually in community and social value.
The council is calling on the WRU to pause the restructuring process, reconsider the reduction from four regions to three, and fully support efforts to retain the Ospreys as a professional regional team in Swansea.
It has requested a response by 13 February 2026 and says it reserves the right to seek injunctive relief if the acquisition of Cardiff Rugby proceeds.
The WRU has previously said its restructuring plans are aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of elite rugby in Wales. Neither the WRU nor Y11 have yet responded publicly to the council’s legal challenge.
The elephant in the room on this whole issue is; why did Swansea Council sell off the new stadium for its two professional sports teams to one team, who now have American owners – and we know what happens with their respect for local history and culture.
That stadium now sits empty most weekends, the city now has no top flight football team and may lose its professional rugby team.
There are several elephants trampling around. The biggest to my mind is how the WRU, which is supposed to represent ALL FOUR regions’ interests, made a decision patently against the interest of one of those regions , by favouring the owners of that region, when the WRU had a vested financial interest in those owners attempt to purchase another region.. I’m not sure if this is only a matter for the EGM, or whether the police should be involved in what is clearly insider trading
Disagree. The Swansea.com stadium is and always was a football venue. It was never viable to have 6-7,000 rugby fans rolling around in a 30,000 stadium. That was tried in Cardiff and didn’t work. A more valid criticism of the Council and the Ospreys previous owners is why they left the region effectively homeless whilst letting St Helens go to rack and ruin. Too late now.
It is not a 30,000 stadium, but 21,000 and had been used by both the Swans and Ospreys equally for 15 years until the council flogged a lease to the football, allowing them to attempt to exploit the rugby. Even though the stadium is too small for top flight football the Swans still have thousands of empty seats, probably why the yanks are demanding excessive money from the rugby. Calamitous decision by Swansea council who now want to spend millions trying to do up an old stadium written off over half a century ago, while a modern stadium stands empty… Read more »