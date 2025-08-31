Councillors urge WRU to ‘Save our Scarlets’

Martin Shipton

Campaigning councillors say the loss of the Scarlets, their stadium, and over 400 full and part-time jobs would be a ‘travesty’.

The region’s multi-million pound contribution to the local economy and ‘deep cultural significance’, as well as its world class 15,000 capacity stadium must mean the Scarlets survive the Welsh Rugby Union’s controversial restructuring blueprint, demands a motion going before this week’s full town council meeting.

All Llanelli town council members are being urged to back the cross-party motion which formally supports the Scarlets, recognising their importance to the community’s social fabric and economic vitality.

The motion states that the council should write to the WRU, and relevant national bodies, to support the Scarlets, and demand they are saved from the axe.

‘Ideal solution’

The WRU says its ‘ideal’ solution to the crisis in Welsh rugby is a two region solution – a potential ‘cull’ from four professional rugby regions – the Ospreys, Cardiff, Newport Gwent Dragons, and the Scarlets.

But now a call to Save Our Scarlets proposed by Llanelli town council deputy leader Andre McPherson (Labour), and seconded by opposition group leader Sean Rees (Independent) will be debated on Wednesday September 3.

Cllr McPherson said: “The Scarlets are a cornerstone of Llanelli’s economy. Llanelli Town Council stands with Scarlets and its supporters and urges a fair, sustainable professional rugby framework in Wales that protects and celebrates our team.

“Our stadium is the best in Wales, with the best facilities and infrastructure that enhance the match day experience for fans.

“It is vital that supporters and the wider community are included in this consultation to ensure their voices are heard in decisions affecting the future of Welsh professional rugby.

“In Wales, rugby is at the core of communities. Centralising decisions without due diligence would be remiss and could be seen as disregarding the loyalty of Scarlets fans and the people of Llanelli.”

‘Pivotal’

Cllr Rees said: “We stand at a pivotal moment for Welsh rugby. If the WRU wants a successful, sustainable future then it must invest in and protect regions like ours at the Scarlets.

“There is a clear identity at the Scarlets through our proud heritage, well established infrastructure and deep-rooted fan base, all of which offers strong foundations for future growth, performance and national team success.

“Any future model for Welsh rugby must recognise and respect this legacy. It’s also about defending a vital part of our economy. The club generates millions of pounds each year for businesses across west Wales, supports hundreds of jobs, and brings in visitors who spend money in our shops, hotels and restaurants.

“All of this would be put at stake. As councillors from across the Llanelli town area, we stand firmly united in our commitment to protect the Scarlets.

“We call on the WRU and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Scarlets remain an integral part of Welsh rugby’s future. They owe it to the fans, the players and the history of the game.”

Labour town councillor Shaun Greaney said: “The Scarlets are a world famous team – the team of greats like Ray Gravell, Phil Bennett and Jonathan Davies. They put Llanelli on the map and to strip the town of a vital part of its identity would be cultural and economic vandalism in an area already ravaged by economic decline and poverty.

“To rob us of the Scarlets is an unthinkable deed that would spell the destruction of rugby in a huge area.”

Already in excess of 4,300 fans have signed an online petition urging the WRU to save the Scarlets.

Cllr Greaney added: “The more people who sign the petition, the more reasons for the WRU to think again. The club has helped 20,000 schoolchildren, including some with disabilities, to learn skills and develop sporting opportunities, and has also operated camps in socially deprived areas.

“It is a crucial, shining beacon of our sense of community and identity in Llanelli. We cannot stand by and watch it be killed off.”

