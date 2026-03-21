Coventry continue march towards Premier League by swatting aside Swansea

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Coventry swept Swansea aside 3-0 to take a significant step towards the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s Championship leaders saw their woodwork rattled twice in the first half, but three goals in 11 minutes before the break put them in complete control.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Grimes – making a first return to the club where he made 333 appearances in a 10-year spell before leaving in January 2025 – and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto struck to send the away end into delirium.

With Coventry’s closest challengers, Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Millwall, all drawing earlier it felt like a pivotal day in the Sky Blues’ pursuit for top-flight football.

Coventry now have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Middlesbrough with seven games remaining. Ipswich and Millwall are two points further back after their Portman Road draw.

Swansea drop three places to 14th with seemingly little left to play for this season.

A much-anticipated shoot-out between the Championship’s top two scorers, Zan Vipotnik and Haji Wright, did not materialise.

Wright had not travelled with the Coventry squad because of a groin problem, allowing Vipotnik – on 17 goals and one more than his American rival – the opportunity to boost his bid for the division’s Golden Boot.

The contest began at frenetic pace with Josh Tymon sweeping a shot against the Coventry crossbar, and Ellis Simms sending a close-range volley straight at Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Both sides continued to probe before Ben Cabango dangled a leg at Ephron Mason-Clark after 32 minutes.

The Coventry forward might have slipped on closer inspection, but referee Stephen Martin did not hesitate and Thomas-Asante drove his penalty under the sprawling Vigouroux.

Goncalo Franco might have levelled with a header from Eom Ji-sung’s cross, but Swansea fans – who had booed Grimes throughout – were about to suffer painful payback after 38 minutes.

Cameron Burgess’ deflected clearance looped into the air and was met by Grimes from 20 yards, his sweet left-foot volley striking a post on its way in.

Grimes put his hands up as if to apologise to the Swansea faithful and did not celebrate before being mobbed by jubilant teammates.

Lampard punched the air again five minutes later as Frank Onyeka’s cross found its way to Sakamoto, and his effort deflected off Ethan Galbraith and past Vigouroux at his near post.

“We’re going to win the league,” sang the Coventry fans and there was little to dispute that notion in the second period.

Vigouroux stuck out a foot to deny Simms and Thomas-Asante almost dispatched the rebound with a powerful shot despite lying on the floor.

Former Swansea loanee Carl Rushworth made a fine reaction stop from Melker Widell and the home team’s day was summed up when the unmarked Vipotnik sliced wide late on.